Here's how you can be in Marvel's 'Blade' moving filming in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Are you a Marvel fan with dreams of being seen on the silver screen? Well then, you're in luck because the studio is filming parts of its new movie "Blade" right here in Cleveland.

An open casting call has been issued by Angela Boehm Casting.

The casting company is looking for all adults. Filming will take place between Nov. 14 and 22. Wardrobe fittings will start in mid-October.

You will need a current photo to apply. The casting form can be found by clicking this link.

The filming day rate is $92 with overtime available after eight hours. Fitting pay is $23 and COVID-19 testing pay is $50.

The Greater Cleveland Film Commission reports over the past 13 years filmmakers producing movies in Northeast Ohio have generated more than $1.2 billion in economic output, but some local film leaders say more can be done.

