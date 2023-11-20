Here's how you can get a photo with Santa Claus ... on a submarine!

If you're looking for an unusual photo with Santa this year, put this one on your radar. Skip the shopping centers and head down to the U.S.S. Cod in Cleveland to get a picture with Jolly Old St. Nick on a submarine.

Santa will appear at the historic wartime vessel docked near the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this Saturday for your once-in-a-lifetime chance for a very, very, very silent night on your own personal Hunt for Red December.

According to event organizers, Santa on the Cod is a tribute to when the ship held a dinner party for orphans in the 1950s while still in active service.

The ship recently celebrated the 80th anniversary of its commissioning in WWII.

“We were looking for a way for Cod’s crew to celebrate the holiday season and that wonderful act of Christmas cheer 72 years ago when Navy submariners who could not get leave to be with their families instead fed needy children on Christmas day. This was our way to honor them and get into the holiday spirit!" organizers said.

Tours of the ship are available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Santa Claus will be available from 1 to 4 p.m. in the torpedo room. Tickets are $14 for adults, $12 for veterans and older folks, and pre-school-aged children are free, as are all the dad jokes you can handle.

You can watch more about the U.S.S. Cod below:

This CLE hidden gem is a tangible piece of WWII history