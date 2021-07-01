Here's what makes fireworks explode with different colors

If you've ever wondered how fireworks explode with different colors, News 5 Meteorologist Trent Magill has a quick science lesson for you.

Check out the video above to take a look at what goes into those fireworks.

You can follow Trent Magill here: Facebook | Twitter.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.