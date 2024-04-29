Here's what that loud BOOM you heard in Cleveland over the weekend was

CLEVELAND — People in Cleveland's Old Brooklyn neighborhood say fireworks set off in a park after hours over the weekend sounded like a bomb going off.

It happened Saturday night at Loew Park near the tennis court.

Two people shared cell phone videos with News 5 of the fireworks lighting up the night sky.

"It was like boom, boom, (it) was nonstop," said Geannine Baudo, who lives near the park.

Days later, a charred trash can was filled to the brim with the firework remnants.

Baudo has lived in Old Brooklyn for nearly 30 years. She says fireworks are set off year round, but last weekend, it was like a bomb.

"It was obnoxious," Baudo said.

She says her renter saw sparks hitting the garage roof.

"I'm mad enough, but I can't open that gate and go yell at them; who knows what's going to happen if I did," Baudo said.

Emily Heil heard it, too, from her house in Parma.

"It woke me up, and then my dog was, like, freaking out," Heil said.

Suzi Smith says she had just fallen asleep when they startled her awake.

"The first big boom literally shook my bed. It shook me to the point I was like, What the hell was that?" Smith said.

Fireworks are illegal in the City of Cleveland. The city also has an unnecessary noise ordinance, including fireworks, that calls for fines or jail time.

Last year, city leaders agreed that enforcing the fireworks ban would be challenging, especially with an officer shortage.

"The police force is missing some people and they've got to make priorities and disturbing the peace is not one of them. I wish they could make it more. I don't believe this is just disturbing the peace," Smith said.

By Monday afternoon, park maintenance hauled away most of what was left behind.

"I'd like to see it stopped," Baudo said.

"I was hoping maybe Kris would be able to do something, take it up and maybe change some of the ordinances," Smith said.

Cleveland City Councilman Kris Harsh wants to know who's responsible. He told News 5 Investigators he's looking into preventative options with Cleveland police and the Division of Parks.

Harsh called the behavior unacceptable to the standards people expect living in Old Brooklyn.

"I understand the Cleveland Police can only do so much and that they're short-handed, but something needs to be done," Smith said.

RELATED: Cleveland leaders support fireworks ban even though they admit it's tough to enforce