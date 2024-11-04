Here's what you need to know about Cuyahoga County's Issue 55

CLEVELAND — Voters in Cuyahoga County are being asked to help make sure the arts are funded through Issue 55. That includes Playhouse Square, which is the second-largest theatre district in the country.

At Cleveland Public Theatre, telling stories is just the surface of what they do.

“We are creating a full season of productions that truly represent many of the diverse communities of Cleveland,” said Raymond Bobgan, the Cleveland Public Theatre Executive Artistic Director.

Through their nonprofit, they offer a list of things, including different productions, classes and experiences.

“Cleveland Public theater's mission is to raise consciousness and nurture compassion through groundbreaking performance and life changing education programs,” said Raymond.

What helps them afford their work is a cigarette tax passed in 2006 and renewed in 2015. It helps fund more than 300 arts and culture nonprofits, including CPT, across Cuyahoga County.

“We're talking about more programs throughout our community for children. We're talking about work that is attracting investment from outside of Cleveland, outside the region, and we're talking about really world class artwork that is being done here,” said Raymond.

However, since 2006, cigarette sales have been down by more than 50%, reducing revenue and funding for the arts. So Izzy Stewart with R Strategy Group is pushing to increase it through issue 55

“Issue 55 is a replacement tax to replace our current cigarette tax with a new one to ensure increased, longer-term funding for nonprofit arts and culture here,” said Izzy.

The current tax is 15 mills (1.5 cents) per cigarette; if it's increased, it would be 35 mills (3.5 cents) per cigarette sold in the county, totaling a 70-cent tax per standard pack of cigarettes.

“This funding has touched every corner of Cuyahoga County, and Issue 55 will help improve educational outcomes. It'll enhance our quality of life. It will boost our local economy, and it will build stronger neighborhoods,” said Izzy.

Some voters that News 5 spoke with are against any tax increases.

“I feel like they should stay the same or decrease, nobody wants to pay more money for cigarettes,” said one voter.

Others told us they don't see an issue with it.

Issue 55 does need a majority vote to pass, and Izzy estimates it would bring in more than $160 million in revenue over the decade. If it doesn't, Raymond fears what the repercussions will look like.

“We are, like so many arts organizations in our city, we're vibrant, we're resilient. We're going to get through, but what it means for our larger community is less to everyone,” Raymond said. “It means a decrease in how many kids we can serve. It means a decrease in how many local plays we can produce, and it does mean a decrease in our workforce.”

But he says no matter what, they'll find a way to continue their work.

The portion of the cigarette tax allocated to CAC is separate from the "sin tax" on cigarettes and alcohol that goes toward funding facility improvements for the Cavaliers, the Guardians and the Browns.