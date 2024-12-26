Here's what you should do if you start to slide off the road in slick conditions

CLEVELAND — As Ohioans, we deal with all types of weather, including rain, snow and sleet. Still, a few of us end up in ditches during these weather conditions.

DriveTeam, a local driving school, says these accidents happen for a few reasons.

"People slam on breaks when they shouldn't," Instructor Thurston Voisine said. "They turn the wheel too much when they shouldn't, or they sometimes even give it gas."

Voisine said a driver's mental mindset could also be a factor in these crashes. He said 94% of Ohioans believe they're excellent drivers. A statistic disproven by the number of accidents the state sees each year.

"People go into this with way too much confidence that their actual skill level is much higher than what it really is," he said. "So, the mental preparation before we get on the road is even important."

Voisine said that could change. It all starts with understanding the science behind driving, which begins with knowing where our grip comes from.

"We don't actually drive the vehicle," Voisine said. "We actually drive tires. Tires are what give us grip and what keeps us on the road. The proactive approach is to understand what gives us grip, when we do have grip, and then make sure we never lose that."

It's also knowing how our body can react in these situations.

"Wherever you look, you will put the vehicle," Voisine said. "Your hands will guide you through it. Unfortunately, when a lot of people lose grip or lose control, they see themselves skidding at a big tree, and the problem is your hands are guiding you to the big tree."

To counteract any loss of grip, Voisine and DriveTeam have a few tips:



Listen to your tires. If you hear them tighten, straighten your wheel and remove your foot from the gas pedal.

When fishtailing, turn your wheel in the direction your tires are going.

During a front-wheel skid, steer your vehicle in the direction you want to go.

Always keep your eyes on the direction you want to go. Remember, your arms will follow your eyes.

Voisine said remembering these tips before you hit the road should build confidence and keep you calm if you start to slide off the road. This confidence should help you and other drivers alike.

"We want to make sure everyone gets to where they need to safely," he said. "That includes the drivers themselves."