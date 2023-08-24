Here's what's closed, canceled, postponed Thursday due to weather

Several events and attractions are canceled, closed or postponed Thursday due to the severe storms that swept across Northeast Ohio Wednesday night, and more expected storms in our area Thursday.

Here's a list of what has been announced so far:



Bash on the Bay, the two-day country music concert that was to feature a performance by Luke Bryan Thursday night, has been postponed due to unprecedented flooding at the Put-in-Bay Airport. Read more here.

The Lorain County Fair is closed Thursday due to storms, flooding, closed roads, and damage, according to a Facebook post. All events scheduled for Thursday, including the Junior Fair Auction, have been canceled. Fair organizers will post updates throughout the day as decisions are made. Images of the flooded parking lot and damaged fairgrounds are in the media player above.

The Cleveland Zoo is closed Thursday and the Asian Lantern Festival events scheduled for Thursday and Friday have been canceled, according to a notice on the zoo's website.

Whiskey Island Still and Eatery is closed and The Goods band performance has been canceled for Thursday night as Cleveland Metroparks have closed down the road into Whiskey Island for the next 24 to 48 hours for flooding cleanup, according to a Facebook post.

The Ashland location of Grandpa's Cheesebarn is temporarily closed due to flooding in the parking lot. The Norton and Summit Mall locations remain, according to a Facebook post.

The Apostle Jones concert at Emerald Necklace Marina in the Rocky River Reservation, part of Cleveland Metroparks's summer concert series, has been canceled.

News 5 will continue to post additional closures, cancellations and postponements here as they are announced.

