Here's your chance to name one of the Ohio Turnpike's snowplows

CLEVELAND — Back by popular demand: The Ohio Turnpike is having a contest to name eight of its snowplows for the upcoming winter season.

To participate, contestants will need to fill out a form submitting their first and last names, email and the snowplow name they have chosen.

The contest cutoff is Nov. 20. Once it's over, the Ohio Turnpike will pick 50 names, and the public will then be able to vote for the top eight. A snowplow at each of the Ohio Turnpike maintenance buildings will then receive one of the names. The names will be used for the season.

Last year's winners included:

Snow Force One

Darth Blader

Plowy McPlowface

Snow More Mr. Ice Guy

Snowbi-Wan Kenobi

O-H Snow U Didn't

Sir Plows-A-Lot

Ah, Push It... Push It Real Good



The following rules apply:

Name submission period will be 10/24 – 11/20.



Entrants must be at least 18 years old.

Entries will be accepted in order received and duplicated names/entries will be excluded.

Winning names from the previous year’s contest will not be accepted.

Members and staff of the Commission and their families are not eligible to enter nor are employees of the State of Ohio.

No profanity or inappropriate language.

The Ohio Turnpike reserves the right to reject any submission for any reason.

Entrant agrees to release, defend, indemnify, and hold the Commission harmless with respect to any and all claims arising from entrant’s entry.

Public voting period will be 11/21 – 12/2.



Commission staff will select fifty names from all submissions to be presented for public voting.

Public voting will take place on the Commission’s Name-A-Snowplow contest page.

The eight names receiving the most votes will be declared the winners. In the case of a tie, a winner will be determined by a blind draw.

Winning names will be announced Friday, December 9th



Winners will be notified by phone or email from entry form.

Each of the eight winners will receive a $100 visa gift card.

Winners’ names will be published.



CLICK HERE if you would like to submit a name in the contest.

