‘He’s mistaken:’ Canton defends downtown after Vance remarks

CANTON, Ohio — A visit from Vice President JD Vance came days before Canton took the national spotlight for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement. His comments during the stop have been denounced by leaders and residents in the Hall of Fame City.

“The first thing that passes through my mind is he’s never been downtown,” said Jonathan Becker, the artistic director for the Downtown Canton Partnership’s First Fridays.

Friday, thousands were in the city center for the monthly celebration, including many guests in town for Hall of Fame events. Some said the scene itself contradicted the Vice President’s remarks from earlier in the week.

On Monday, Vance was visiting a steel mill to tout President Trump’s “big beautiful bill” when he responded to a reporter's question about a street fight in Cincinnati .

"We've had way too much lawlessness on the streets of great American cities," Vance said.

He asked a crowd of steelworkers: "How many of you all have wanted to go to Downtown Akron, or Downtown Canton, or Downtown Columbus for a meal, but you're worried because the local authorities in these big cities have allowed lawlessness to run wild?”

The cities all took issue with the comments.

“He’s mistaken, he’s wrong. Canton is perfectly safe to be downtown. It’s as safe as any other city if you want to go to the downtown restaurants,” said Canton resident Tim Wingert.

Becker explained Canton’s First Friday events attract 7,000-15,000 people to downtown monthly.

He said, “There’s so much happening here. I don’t understand why he would say such a thing.”

Canton Mayor William Sherer said the statement was false.

"The notion of a lawless downtown Canton is baseless and statistically unfounded,” he said in a statement. "The City of Canton is experiencing record lows in homicide rates and a reduction in violent crime due to the exceptional work of our investigators. In addition to a reduction in crime, we have a newly established police substation in the heart of downtown to help our central business owners and residents address their concerns. Our downtown is [a] safe space for our families to enjoy."

Some neighbors told News 5 that crime can be found everywhere and Canton can get unfair criticism.

“People say, ‘Oh Canton is all this…’ It’s not,” said Peter Barnes.

Faye Barnes added, “No, it’s not like people think.”

Downtown business owners said they weren’t discouraged by remarks from the vice president.

“I think we care about each other a lot here. I don’t know, I think politicians will say whatever they want. I don’t really heed it,” said Tim Carmany, the owner of downtown art and maker space Second April Studios.

Mayors of both Akron and Columbus also issued statements.

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik said he would welcome Vance to sit down in one of the local restaurants to discuss public safety.

"Akron has hosted dozens and dozens of events downtown this summer. We've seen thousands of folks join us in our new Lock 3 Park to enjoy concerts, festivals, and more, and we've done so safely. Public safety is our number one priority in Akron – and I’ll sit down with the VP anytime at one of our great downtown restaurants to have a real conversation about how all three levels of government can work together to reduce violence and improve public safety," Malik said.

Columbus also pushed back.

"Columbus is experiencing a more than 12-year low in homicides and felonious assault, thanks to Mayor Ginther’s investments in public safety and downtown development, along with the remarkable policework and community partnerships forged by Chief Elaine Bryant and the team at the Columbus Division of Police," Deputy Chief of Staff Jennifer Fening said.