'He's so lucky to be alive': Family grateful after first responders rescue man trapped in trailer by tree

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Springfield Township family is expressing their gratitude to police and firefighters after a man was rescued approximately 35 minutes after a fallen tree trapped him in a trailer.

The incident happened Tuesday morning on Fenn Road.

Jay Nelson, 60, was sleeping in his camper in a backyard when high winds knocked over a big tree, which crushed a large section of the trailer, including the sleeping area. Nelson was pinned on the mattress.

He managed to grab his cell phone and call his stepdaughter, Kara Reeves, who lives at the home on the property.

"He called and just screamed, 'Help! Help!' Reeves said. "And then, I was like, 'Jay!' and he said, 'Help, I'm stuck in the camper. A tree fell on me.'"

Reeves called 911 and kept talking to Nelson, concerned he wouldn't survive the accident.

"I'm like, 'Jay, show me you're alive or okay.' And he's reaching his hand out through like a little tiny hole," Reeves told News 5.

Springfield Township police, firefighters and neighbors responded to the scene.

According to police, Officer Steve Svidron used a chainsaw to cut through the tree, enabling the fire department to extract Nelson from the trailer.

Nelson was taken to a hospital and checked out. He suffered bruises to his chest and arms, but amazingly, no serious injuries.

"No broken bones, he is so lucky to be alive," said his ex-wife, Vicki Nelson.

She is now helping care for Jay Nelson and said the emotional end of the terrifying ordeal is the hardest part.

"He's very emotional right now. I mean, he has nightmares because being trapped, pinned down," Vicki Nelson said.

The family said they will be forever grateful for rescuing their loved one from the precarious situation.

"Amazing, nothing short of incredible," Reeves said. "They did awesome. They handled the situation great. They got into him, quick, fast so they did a great job."

When looking at the pictures that showed Jay Nelson trapped, Vicki Nelson feels it's a miracle he survived.

"He's looking forward to his future. He's very grateful and thankful that he's alive."