High achievement runs in the family: Ohio teen graduates from high school and college at the same time

What were you doing at 17 years old? It likely didn't involve graduating from both high school and college.

However, that's exactly what a young woman in Richmond Heights just did, and high achievement runs in the family!

"So, this is actually my first summer off since the seventh grade," said Amber Monáe Bennett. "I've been taking college summer courses since seventh grade. So, we are planning to go to Disney!"

It will be a well-deserved celebration and break for Amber. She recently turned 18, just days after earning both her high school and college diplomas!

"It really took a lot of focus and passion," she said.

Amber graduated this spring from Notre Dame College in Cleveland with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology while simultaneously earning her high school diploma online from Ohio Connections Academy.

But wait, there's more...

"I want to be a licensed professional clinical counselor. So, for me, my educational career isn't done yet. I want to go to Ursuline College for their master's program in counseling and art therapy," she said.

She plans to start classes in the fall and be a licensed professional clinical counselor by the time she's 21.

At 12, Amber had her first college course, a drawing class, and her classmates couldn’t believe she was in the class.

How'd she do it?

Through College Credit Plus - Ohio's dual enrollment program that allows students in grades 7-12 to earn high school and college credit at the same time. Students can take courses at any public Ohio college or university, as well as some private institutions, and it's free to most Ohio students taking classes at a public college.

Dr. J. Michael Pressimone, president of Notre Dame College, says, "The College Credit Plus program really requires someone to say, 'I've got the energy to embrace this opportunity.'"

He says they have several hundred College Credit Plus students in more than a dozen partner schools, and every student's journey is different.

Pressimone says Amber is an inspiring ambassador for the power of education.

"And it should be an important part of all of our lives, and we should never stop learning."

High achievement runs in the Bennett family.

In May, we told you about Amber’s little sister, Anita, graduating from Tri-C with her associate of science degree at 14!

Last year, Amber's older sister, Angel, graduated with her bachelor's at 19.

And look out, world...baby sister Ashley just graduated kindergarten.

"I'm blessed, and I'm proud," said Amber’s mom Angie Bennett.

Proud parents Geoff and Angie Bennett say not only has College Credit Plus saved them a lot of money, but also saved their girls time in achieving their educational careers. They encourage other parents to learn about the options available to them.

"We've provided a foundation for our children to achieve academically, spiritually and socially, and I think as parents that's what you set out to achieve for your kids, but they've done the hard work," said Geoff.

Amber credits her parents for their support and thanks God for the opportunities she's had.

She says she just wants to help people, which she'll do through her work in counseling.

"If you put your mind to it, you can do it. And as long as you stay focused and you're determined, there's really nothing that you can't do. Just dream big, shoot for the stars because you can do anything!"

Ohio's College Credit Plus program started in the 2015-2016 school year. The most recent data from the 2021-22 school year shows enrollment in CCP at 78,316.

