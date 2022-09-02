High school football game between Collinwood, Shaw closed to spectators Friday

CLEVELAND — Principals at Collinwood High School and Shaw High School have decided to close Friday night's football game to spectators as an extra precaution, according to Tom Ott.

The decision comes after heightened tensions said Ott, who is the Interim Deputy Chief of Communications for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

This is the second game in Northeast Ohio to have modifications made as a result of tension and disagreement, as the matchup between Garfield Heights High School and Lutheran East High School.

Garfield Heights and Lutheran East played against each other on Thursday night rather than Friday.

This is Collinwood's first game of the season as Shaw is a non-conference opponent, which is slated to begin at 4 p.m.

As for Shaw, this is their third game of the season, sitting at 1-1. They come into tonight's game against Collinwood after a win against Youngstown East last Friday.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.