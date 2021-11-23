High school students get hands-on experience renovating Mentor home from 1972 for auction

MENTOR, Ohio — A newly renovated Lake County home will soon be up for auction. The 1972 Dutch Colonial home in Mentor just got a two-year renovation.

The project served as a hands-on experience for 24 high school students.

“For me, personally, hands-on is the best way of learning, “ said senior Zach Sullivan. The students are part of the Lakeshore Compact Construction Management Program.

It’s a program that gives hands-on experience to junior and senior high school students from Mentor, Wickliffe, and Euclid.

News 5 High school students stand back and admire the 1970s home they helped renovate.

“When we first came in, everything was basically just like studs, there was no drywall, no ceiling either,” said senior Greg Walston.

The students had to solve the problems that came with the 49-year-old house.

“We ran into a lot of things we didn’t expect,” said Jim Capel, Construction Program Instructor.

The house on Markwood Drive is a three-bedroom, three-bathroom house complete with an outdoor kitchen, wooded view and coffee bar. The house will be up for auction on December 1, 2021 at noon for $315,000.

The money will be put back into the program.

“We’ll go ahead and actually take the proceeds from this home purchase for the next project,” said Joe Glavan, Director Lakeshore Compact Career Technical Education.

