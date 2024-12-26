High schools can get FREE CPR training kits

CLEVELAND — Knowing CPR can be the difference between life and death in a cardiac emergency. The American Heart Association, in collaboration with the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce, is helping to ensure students know how to respond to a cardiac emergency.

Together, they are providing 500 schools in Ohio with CPR training and resources. This initiative helps schools fulfill state CPR curriculum requirements and teaches life-saving skills.

Every year, approximately 350,000 Americans experience cardiac arrest outside of a hospital, often at home. Their survival depends on bystanders stepping in, calling 911, and beginning CPR until help arrives. When cardiac arrests happen at home, it’s usually up to the victim’s loved ones, like a spouse or child, to save their family member’s life.

“Unfortunately, less than half of cardiac arrest victims who experience their event outside of a hospital receive bystander CPR,” said Amber Higbie, CPR in Schools program manager.

Higbie continued, "Survival rates are less than 12%. CPR can double or triple the chances of survival. And yet, so many die because those around them don’t feel empowered to intervene. In fact, 70% of Americans feel helpless to act during a cardiac emergency. This initiative is working to help change that.”

The American Heart Association is training educators, giving Ohio high school teachers the ability to teach hands-on CPR to their students. The Association also provides educators with a curriculum and a CPR training kit. This training is offered virtually, in person, or through on-demand videos.

Higbie said she has already heard about the program's impact from schools across the state.

"The teacher was so excited to receive new equipment and be able to implement this on campus. She sent me an email after her unit, and she shared with me that in the past two years she has had three students that have had to use the CPR skills that they learned from her in real life situations. One of which was a student who did CPR on her grandmother and saved her life," said Higbie.

Ohio law requires each public school in grades 9-12 to provide CPR instruction and the use of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to all students.

These free resources are available on a first-come, first-served basis; if your school would like to be a part of this, email Amber Higbie or visit the project here.