Highland Local School District warns parents of probable whooping cough cases

Posted at 10:18 PM, May 02, 2024
Highland Local School District sent a notice to parents and families on Thursday warning them about cases of whooping cough in the district.

The Medina County Health Department informed the district of the probable cases.

Several students in the district were in direct contact with their non-school-aged siblings who tested positive for whooping cough, the district said.

If your child exhibits symptoms of whooping cough, the district said to contact their primary care physician or the Medina County Health Department.

