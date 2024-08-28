Highway Patrol looking for escaped Northcoast Behavioral Health Center patient

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking for a Northcoast Behavioral Health Center patient who escaped on Wednesday.

Yusef Antwine Dejarnette was transported off the behavioral health center grounds for an appointment at 14055 Cedar Road in South Euclid when he escaped the facility on foot, according to OSHP.

Dejarnette was at the center by way of a court order in relation to a 2002 case. OSHP said he is dangerous and has violent tendencies.

He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap with white lettering, blue jeans and a blue jersey with white lettering. An arrest warrant has been issued.

Anyone with information or who has seen him is asked to contact Lt. Daniel Jesse via the Cleveland Post at 216-265-1677.