Hinkley Lake set to drain Monday but what about the wildlife? The Metroparks planned ahead

On Monday, the Cleveland Metroparks will begin to drain Hinkley Lake.

News 5 first told you about this on Labor Day, as people prepared to say goodbye for the next couple of years.

RELATED: Draining of Hinckley Lake expected to begin on September 18

“It's going to be sad because we're going to miss it but we understand it's necessary to have a healthy lake and ecosystem,” said paddleboarder Sue Onuska.

Over the next three years, crews will remove silt deposits that have accumulated in the man-made lake from the Rocky River.

The project will help lift the height of the dam embankment with the hopes the nearly century-old lake can last another 100 years.

But what will happen to the animals and fish?

News 5 spoke with the Metroparks Tuesday to find out and they say they planned for this.

“We have already relocated more than 1500 freshwater mussels from the lake. And one of the aspects of the lake drawdown is it is very slow. So that will give time for the fish species to migrate from the lake, either upstream or downstream. And also we'll still, we'll see this and also we will see the same happen with beavers who may call the area home and also turtles,” says Sean McDermott, chief planning and design officer for the Cleveland Metroparks

He says it could take several weeks to a couple of months to draw down the lake.

He adds once the water is gone, it's important for people to stay out because it could be dangerous.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 11

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.