Historic 1890s schoolhouse in Green to reopen as new restaurant

GREEN, Ohio — After years of changes and relocation, a historic 1890s schoolhouse in Green is finally starting a new chapter.

This historic building has served many purposes over the years. First, it was the East Liberty School, then it was used for auto storage, and in 1956, it became Nicholas Square Furniture Store.

From housing children to cars and furniture, the building will now offer something new: a restaurant called The Industry.

“So the idea behind The Industry was really just presenting the industry's best blank, you know, best cocktails, best food, best experience,” said Kyle Oberlin, one of the partners behind the Industry restaurant.

In Green, keeping the former East Liberty school building intact has been the topic of conversation for years.

“It's a great piece of green history. Green started as a rural community where these schoolhouses were very much part of our culture,” said Rocco Yeargin, the mayor of Green.

In 2015, the city voted to save the East Liberty School and relocate it after Circle K purchased the land to build a gas station. Circle K gifted the city the building, along with $10,000 to help with the move—though the actual cost was much higher.

“We had a house mover out of a small community near Youngstown come over with hydraulic lifts and he said this was the heaviest thing he ever moved,” said Wayne Wiethe, Planning and Development director for the city of Green.

Then, in 2019, the schoolhouse built in 1890 and on the national register of historic places went up for auction, and now it's about to be open for business once again.

“It's kind of on your way to fine dining but stopping a couple notches short,” Oberline said.

The restaurant idea has been in the works since May. Customers will be able to enjoy a variety of food options, including steak, an East Liberty burger and multiple types of Caesar salad.

Drinks will also be served, with the building’s history included in the cocktail menu, as the restaurant retains the original floors and walls from the 1890s.

“We try to really put together somewhere that you're going to feel comfortable, but it's also going to be memorable,” Oberlin said.

Oberlin says they’ll highlight the building’s past while writing a new chapter in its history.

“You can come in here and just enjoy yourself and make memories and remember it,” Oberlin said.

The doors aren’t open just yet, but they're ready for the community to begin a new historical experience.

“It's going to be used. People are going to see it. So I think that's more important than just preserving something to preserve,” Wiethe said.

“It's a place where I think people are going to want to hang out, enjoy themselves, and really enjoy what green has been in a new chapter,” said Mayor Yeargin.

Oberlin says they hope they will welcome their first customers in the next few weeks.