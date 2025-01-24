Historic Theater in Huron county could open in 2027

HURON COUNTY — Another historic theater in Northeast Ohio is being restored. This time, it's the Norwalk Theater in Huron County.

“It’s a piece of history of the town that we have to save,” said Norwalk Arts Center Vice President Jeff Cook.

The art deco-style theater, designed by famous theater architect John Eberson and his son, was built in 1941. It showed movies, live shows, and concerts until 2010.

In 2022, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places because of its importance to American history, culture, and architecture.

“It [was] built pre-World War II and there’s not many things around anymore that are that old. So, we need to preserve those pieces of history so we don't lose them forever,” said Cook.

The Norwalk Arts Center bought the theatre in 2019 with the mission to restore and reopen it in 2027, bringing more arts into the community.

“We want to offer traveling acts, comedians, symphonies, dances, any outside companies that want to come in to use this space, that’s what we want to use it for,” said Norwalk Arts Center Executive Director Dina Lukaso.

When completed, the theater will have over 600 seats, providing a bigger space for Norwalk Arts Center and school productions.

“A lot of times with the art programs, it's hard for the schools to have funding or to really to boost that program. And we want to be the place they come if they don't have that access in the schools,” Lukaso said.

To honor the history of the theater, they plan to paint it in its original colors, restore different designs throughout the building and put different artifacts on display. Showing people how theater production has transformed over the years.

“We're going to try to stay as true to the 1941 vision as we can, because we think that's important if we're going to maintain the history,” Cook said.

The organization is excited to have theater and arts again at the Norwalk Theater. Eliminating the need to travel to Cleveland and Toledo means more money for the local economy.

“It’s going to be amazing what just opening the doors to the theater will do to the economy, whether it's the shops downtown, the gas stations or the restaurants. Everyone will benefit from this when the doors open.

The organization received a $3 million state grant for renovations but needs an additional $3 million to complete them.

“We're in the very depths of the schematic design, and once that's finished, we'll be looking at historical tax credits. Since we were put on the National Registry of Historic Places in 2019, that’s huge for funding,” said Lukaso.

CLICK HERE to donate to the Norwalk Arts Center.

