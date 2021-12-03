Holiday bar 'Sleigh' pops up at Jack Cleveland Casino, featuring festive drinks, decorations

CLEVELAND — Holiday merrymakers can enjoy seasonally-themed cocktails at a festive new bar at Jack Cleveland Casino downtown.

Sleigh, a holiday-themed pop-up bar launched this year welcomes guests to a reimagined space on the third floor. The former VIP lounge features gingerbread houses, garland, holiday decorations and more.

“We know we have a special home in the Higbee department store building. With that comes the traditions of the holiday season,” said Director of PR and Communications for Jack Entertainment Alek Breault. “This year we thought ‘what can we do to make it extra special?' and we decided a holiday pop-up bar sounded like the perfect idea.”

It’s fitting that the bar is located at Jack, the casino itself is housed in the historic Higbee building which is featured in the holiday classic “A Christmas Story.”

“The movie is just one aspect of the traditions here,” Breault said. “The department store in itself always decorating and really creating some traditions and memories for families and Clevelanders to come down and experience doing the Holiday season.”

Guests can sample 14 different holiday-themed craft cocktails, seven hot and seven cold. From Naughty or Nice to Warm and Fuzzy, there’s something that will satisfy everyone’s pallet.

“Our food and beverage team went all out with the drinks, and you won’t be disappointed when it comes to some festive libations,” Breault said.

Sleigh has already been a dashing success, tripling the location’s business in its first weekend. The bar is open from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays through December 18.

