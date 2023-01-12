Home for the Holidays winner gets her new home

CLEVELAND — In the final hours of 2022, News 5 announced the winner of the A Home for the Holidays raffle.

On Thursday, that winner got a first look at her new home.

Karen, of North Olmsted, toured her new home in North Royalton, a home that's worth more than $600,000.

The Home for the Holidays raffle raised $1,293,711, surpassing the organization's goal of $1,250,000. Ticket sales from the raffle benefitted Make-A-Wish Ohio.

The group granted dozens of wishes to children with critical illnesses over the past few years thanks to the Home Builders Association, its partners, News 5 and you, the ticket buyer.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 5

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.