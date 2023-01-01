The winner of 'A Home for the Holidays' is…

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — Someone in Northeast Ohio just won a brand new home worth over $650,000.

Congratulations to Karen from North Olmsted! On Saturday night, they were announced as the winner of the “A Home for the Holidays” raffle, and are now the owner of a newly-built house in North Royalton worth $669,000.

The Home for the Holidays raffle raised $1,293,711, surpassing the organization's goal of $1,250,000. Proceeds from the raffle go to Make A Wish Ohio, which grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses in Ohio.

This year’s winner receives a home constructed by Edgewood Homes in North Royalton.

Click here to out more about the home, Make A Wish Ohio, and the HBA Charitable and Education Foundation, the partner group that made this raffle possible for the third year in a row.

