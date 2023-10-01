Hoops for the Homeless to feature Akron Fire versus Akron Police basketball game

Hoops for the Homeless will pit Akron Firefighters against Akron Police Officers in a charity basketball game on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Mason CLC located at 700 E. Exchange St. It runs from 1 to 3 p.m.

Sisters With A Vision and Community Brothers organized the event and said it goes a long way in helping several organizations combat a variety of issues associated with homelessness.

Allie Nicholson with Sisters With A Vision and Elmer Mahone Jr. appeared on Good Morning Cleveland- on Sunday to talk about the event.

All proceeds will go to Project Rise, Safe Landing and Summit County Continuum Care.

Admission will be one of the following items: shampoo, body products, feminine hygiene products, toothbrushes, toothpaste, socks, school supplies, backpacks and $10 gift cards for Walmart, Target, or Subway. Monetary donations are also accepted. Please make checks payable to Project Rise, Safe Landing, or Summit County Continuum of Care.