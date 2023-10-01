Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hoops for the Homeless to feature Akron Fire versus Akron Police basketball game

Hoops for the Homeless is happening Oct. 7 at Mason CLC in Akron.
Hoops for the Homeless will pit Akron Firefighters against Akron Police Officers in a charity basketball game on Saturday, Oct. 7.
Hoops for the Homeless
Posted at 4:11 PM, Oct 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-01 16:11:55-04

Hoops for the Homeless will pit Akron Firefighters against Akron Police Officers in a charity basketball game on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Mason CLC located at 700 E. Exchange St. It runs from 1 to 3 p.m.

Sisters With A Vision and Community Brothers organized the event and said it goes a long way in helping several organizations combat a variety of issues associated with homelessness.

Allie Nicholson with Sisters With A Vision and Elmer Mahone Jr. appeared on Good Morning Cleveland- on Sunday to talk about the event.

All proceeds will go to Project Rise, Safe Landing and Summit County Continuum Care.

Admission will be one of the following items: shampoo, body products, feminine hygiene products, toothbrushes, toothpaste, socks, school supplies, backpacks and $10 gift cards for Walmart, Target, or Subway. Monetary donations are also accepted. Please make checks payable to Project Rise, Safe Landing, or Summit County Continuum of Care.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.