Hope Alliance Bible Church bus found after being stolen

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — A stolen church bus has been found.

A bus was stolen from Hope Alliance Bible Church in Maple Heights, and after going missing earlier in the week, it is back home. When the bus was recovered it was noticed that a few parts were missing, but it’s still better found than lost.

“At least we were able to drive it back home and we’ll be able to take it somewhere to get repaired soon,” Hope Alliance Bible Church Pastor Ron Morrison said. “Hopefully we can have it back on the road in a few weeks.”

According to Morrison, the catalytic converter has been stolen from the bus and there was some broken glass.

