Hope and Remembrance: Community to come together tonight to recognize International Overdose Awareness Day

CLEVELAND — Today is National Overdose Awareness Day. According to Stella Maris, in 2023, Ohio lost another 5,000 people to accidental overdoses. It's estimated that 130 people die each day in the U.S. from an overdose.

Saturday night, Waves of Awareness will take over Public Square. In its second year, the event features powerful personal stories, speakers, and many resources. 61 providers will be on site from across Northeast Ohio.

Waves of Awareness is hosted by Stella Maris, Ohio's oldest addiction treatment facility, which has been working for 76 years on the same block on the west bank of the flats.

The Ohio National Guard installed 5,000 purple flags in the field near Public Square to remember lives lost.

Chief Executive Officer of Stella Maris Daniel Lettenberger Klein said, "I think it's essential for people because it's our community. It's our neighbors, it's our family, it's our friends. And showing up means, we are together in this."

Waves of Awareness kicks off at 5 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. The evening finishes with Project Noelle's candlelit walk of remembrance, led by children who have lost parents.

After the event, Public Square, Terminal Tower, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, and Progressive Field will be lit up purple in recognition of the day.