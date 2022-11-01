Hot Chicken Takeover shuts down Strongsville location

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — Hot Chicken Takeover announced Tuesday that it has closed its Strongsville location, leaving its Crocker Park store as its sole source of flaming hot joy for fans of the restaurant around Cleveland.

"Hey Strongsville Fam. The HCT team has made the difficult decision to close our Strongsville location permanently as of today," the restaurant chain said. "We'd like to thank all of our Strongsville customers for supporting us on this leg of our journey, and we hope to see you at our Crocker Park location in Westlake.

HCT didn't specifically say why the decision to close the Strongsville location was made.

The restaurant is known for its Nashville-style hot chicken, homemade mac and cheese, coleslaw, baked beans and the never-ending free iced tea refills.

Its Westlake location is offering BOGO meals now until Nov. 15. CLICK HERE for more info.

Since coming to the Cleveland area, Hot Chicken Takeover has taken steps to help the community and those in need. Watch more in the player below:

