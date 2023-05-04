Hot Dog Diner & Burger Co. owners to say goodbye to restaurant after nearly 20 years

PARMA, Ohio — Parma will soon say goodbye to two people the community tells News 5 they have embraced as their own.

The owners of the Hot Dog Diner and Burger Company say it won’t be easy to leave their legacy behind, but they remain hopeful they’ll find the right match.

“You’re going to be missed,” said customer Louise Miller.

“Well, thank you. Thank you. I’m almost brought to tears by the kindness of everybody,” said co-owner David Teare.

At the corner of Chesterfield and Pearl Road in Parma lives what some people call a hidden gem.

But as you move from outside the building to inside its four walls, you can understand why it’s a treasure to this community.

It’s also a secret that will take someone by surprise once revealed, like it did our News 5’s Remi Murrey.

“We’ve been sitting down and eating food with these guys for decades,” said Hot Dog Diner and Burger Company customer Roger Miller.

He told News 5 that what makes the Hot Dog Diner and Burger Company even more special is the people he now calls his friends.

“We want to make sure that we’re able to get as many hot dogs and as much of Dave and Natalie as we can,” said Miller.

That’s why customers like the Millers say Dave and Natalie Teare will be missed after the pair recently announced their plans to sell the diner.

“It makes me sad, but it’s good for them,” said Louise Miller.

There’s a sign inside the restaurant that reads “This is our happy place,” and for many people stopping into the diner, they tell News 5, that’s just the case.

From their interactions with Dave and Natalie to the diverse menu, they say there’s plenty of joy to go around.

“He sits in the dining room as often as he can and just talks to the customers, and they love it,” said The Hot Dog Diner and Burger Company co-owner Natalie Teare.

For nearly 20 years – the Teares have put their blood, sweat and tears into making their dream a reality.

While they’ve enjoyed being of service to their customers, they said their time is up.

“Unfortunately, about four years ago, Natalie had a local procedure, and unfortunately, the equipment wasn’t the best, probably dirty and she got a virus,” said Dave Teare.

Because of his wife’s illness, Dave says he lost the yin to his yang, and he can’t keep up with the workload without his partner.

“We worked greater together. We really did, but unfortunately, she can’t do it,” said Teare.

The couple says it won’t be easy to leave their legacy behind, and customers agree, telling News 5 those will be tough shoes to fill.

Still – the Teares are hopeful they will eventually find the right match, so, you still have time to catch the pair before they leave, which has yet to be determined.

“I’m really proud that I can retire and know that I did something and that I touched a lot of lives,” said Teare.

Watch live and local news any time:

Good Morning Cleveland at 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.