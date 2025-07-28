Hottest day ever recorded: Tampa hits 100 degrees

Tampa hit an all-time record high of 100 degrees on Sunday.

The old record was 99 degrees last set on June 26, 2020, according to the National Weather Service.

Records began to be officially recorded April 1, 1890.

Due to the heat, there is a Heat Advisory across multiple counties in the region.

Tampa General Hospital told ABC Action News it has not seen an increase in heat-related illnesses recently.

John Hopkins said its emergency center staff are not seeing more heat-related issues than typical for the summer.

AdventHeath could not confirm exact heat-related numbers over the last few days, but the spokesperson shared a recent interview with Dr. Alex Waldman, assistant medical director, AdventHealth TampaER, who shared warning signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion, and the steps people should take to care for themselves.

According to AdventHeath, "typically, the most common heat-related injuries that happen in our emergency rooms are heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Our emergency rooms across the Tampa Bay area are definitely preparing for a potential influx of heat related injuries as the heat index is projected to be so high in the next few days."