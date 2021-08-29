House fire in Akron leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

AKRON, Ohio — A house fire in Akron claimed the life of one person on Saturday evening.

According to the Akron Fire Department, at approximately 8:39 p.m. on Saturday night, calls were made for a house fire at 436 Noah Ave. with an elderly person trapped in the blaze. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find rescue attempts of the occupant by neighbors and family members.

The fire was under control within 20 minutes, according to the fire department. The blaze left one person dead and one other injured. The injured resident was treated and released. The residence that was on fire was occupied by three adults, and the Red Cross has been contacted for the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, although it is believed to have originated in an upstairs bedroom, according to the Akron Fire Department. The damage to the residence is estimated to be $35,000.

