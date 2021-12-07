House fire in Cleveland displaces 4

CLEVELAND — Four residents were displaced Tuesday afternoon following a house fire on Cleveland's south side.

It happened in the 2600 block of Hood Avenue in the city's Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

Mike Harris | News 5 Cleveland

Firefighters are working to determine what caused the two-and-a-half story wood frame home to go up in flames.

Authorities didn't say if anyone was injured in the fire.

