Housefire that started in basement rekindled to engulf entire home; firefighter sustains minor injuries

CLEVELAND — A fire that began in the basement of a home on E. 111 Street in Cleveland appeared to be under control around 5 p.m. Monday night only for the Cleveland Fire Department to respond back to the location a couple of hours later to find the home fully engulfed, according to Cleveland Division of Fire.

According to officials, shortly after 7 p.m., fire crews returned to the home to find every level of the home on fire. A firefighter from station E-22 sustained a minor injury from debris falling from the second floor of the home, he was transported to University Hospital.

The home was not occupied at the time of the fire and no other injuries are being reported. The Cleveland Red Cross is responding to the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.