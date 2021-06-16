Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge traveling to Cleveland Friday

CLEVELAND — Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge will travel to Cleveland Friday to recognize Juneteenth and National Homeownership Month.

Fudge will serve as keynote speaker at a Black homeownership event hosted by the Black Homeownership Collaborative, a coalition of over 100 organizations and individuals in housing and civil rights.

The event is from 1 to 3 p.m. at Cleveland State University Student Center.

Other leaders in attendance include:

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown

U.S. Representative Tim Ryan

Cleveland State University President Harlan Sands

Bob Broeksmit, President and CEO, Mortgage Bankers Association

David Dworkin, President and CEO, National Housing Conference

Lisa Rice, President and CEO, National Fair Housing Alliance

Cy Richardson, Senior Vice President for Programs, National Urban League

Danielle Sydnor, Cleveland Branch President, NAACP and more

