How a bank customer got a scammer to hang up immediately

Posted at 5:06 PM, Feb 29, 2024
A Geauga County resident was almost the victim of a Huntington Bank scam, according to the Geauga County Sheriff's Office.

The resident had received a call from the Huntington Bank customer service number saying they had blocked a $1,000 wire transfer from Pheonix and offered to send a link to reset their login information, authorities said.

While on the phone, the resident checked their Huntington Bank app and did not see any such activity. Authorities said the resident asked the scammer to confirm the last four digits of their account number, and the scammer hung up.

After speaking to the branch manager, the resident learned that they would never call a customer using an 800 number and would text or email regarding fraud alerts, authorities said.

