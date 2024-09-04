How a gun surrender event will honor the memory of Stow Taco Bell shooting victim Megan Keleman

GREEN, Ohio — Throughout the Harmony Grows Garden— part of Harmony Springs Christian Church in Green— many different vegetables are growing.

"Things like zucchini, cucumbers, eggplants, tomatoes and all kinds of squash," Pastor Joel Engman said.

Those who are doing the growing are determined to also do good for others. Much of the produce is donated to local food pantries.

"Our focus is working to alleviate local food insecurity, said Kristy Doering, the director of Harmony Grows.

The church is also planting the seeds for a different kind of initiative by hosting a gun surrender event later this month.

"The scripture talks about turning weapons into plowshares and that's an opportunity to do that here," Associate Pastor Kim Barnett said.

The event is called Guns to Gardens, and organizers are encouraging people to turn in their unwanted and unloaded guns. A blacksmith will be on hand to begin the process of melting down the guns and turning them into garden tools.

It will take place Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church located at 3891 Arlington Rd. It is not a buyback program, but gift cards to businesses will be given to people who surrender their guns while supplies last.

"We really wanted to be actively participating in the pushing back against the rising violence that we see in our own community here," Engman said.

The upcoming event got the attention of Nick and Kelly Keleman who tragically lost their daughter, Megan Keleman, to a random act of violence on the evening of Aug. 14 in Stow.

Megan, 25, was at a Taco Bell drive-thru when she was shot and killed by a stranger, Jason Williams, who then took his own life.

During emotional interviews with News 5 last week, the parents talked about Megan's legacy of helping others. She was a proud graduate of Cleveland State University and worked at Shelter Care, which helps at-risk youth.

"Megan was just a shining bright light. She was kind and compassionate and loving," Kelly said.

A GoFundMe page was also established to raise money for scholarships in Megan's name.

"I just want people to be honor her for what she did in this life —of how she touched many, many people," Nick said.

A golden urn sits inside the home of Nick and Kelly Keleman and contains the remains of their 25-year-old daughter.

Honoring Megan Keleman's Legacy: Family of woman killed at Stow Taco Bell creates scholarships

Kelly and Megan were supposed to go to the Avril Lavigne concert at Blossom on Sept. 6. Instead, the family has partnered with WONE and Rubber City Radio to auction off the tickets.

"We were oh so looking forward to this time together. Unfortunately, Megan is no longer with me," Kelly told Program Director/Morning Show Host Matt Spatz.

Donations are also being accepted through the radio station, and the money raised will go towards the Guns to Garden event to help pay for gift cards that will be given to the people who turn in their guns.

"Megan stood up for people who did not have a voice or couldn't say anything, so now we are her voice," Nick told Spatz.

The pastors at Harmony Springs Christian Church said they are heartbroken for the Keleman family.

"Megan's shooting is a senseless tragedy that hits really close to home being in Stow," Engman said.

However, they also believe their event may help provide something positive in the wake of the tragedy. As their garden continues to grow, they hope to grow something else: awareness.

"I'm just so thankful that the family wants to support this," Barnett said.