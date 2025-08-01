How are amusement rides inspected in Ohio?

The weekend is almost here, and for many, it’s a chance to get outside and even enjoy one of the annual fairs and festivals going on.

At Cedar Point, in light of some prominent ride issues and malfunctioning situations, News 5 wanted to learn about what goes into keeping amusement rides safe.

Whether it's Cedar Point or many of the temporary visiting fairs and festivals, the Ohio Department of Agriculture oversees the rides and regulations.

"We’re part of that setting up, following those manufacturer guidelines, making sure that every bolt is torqued, every safety procedure is put in place and just that next level that goes into place when it comes to that type of operation," Brian Baldridge, director at the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

Their team of four inspects about 4,000 rides across the state, going over guidelines and procedures well before any riders climb aboard.

But to be clear, while accidents must be reported to them, ride breakdowns are not required to be reported right away.

And experts say it’s crucial to speak up in the moment if something looks out of place.

"If you see something, say something," David Miran, deputy director of regulatory programs at the Ohio Department of Agriculture, said. "If you’re uncomfortable with the ride, if you see something with a ride operator, let somebody else know. That’s the key point of safety. From an inspector’s perspective, the more eyes on a ride, the better."

Since its opening, Siren's Curse ride issues and delays have been prominently reported.

Back in 2022, News met with Miran after our cameras spotted ride operators across Northeast Ohio using their phones while behind the controls.

That prompted state regulators to issue warnings to three different ride companies.

In the latest case of Siren’s Curse, as News 5 reported on Tuesday, some are asking the park to do a better job when it comes to notifying people on the ground during a breakdown.

"I just really don't want another mom to go through what I went through," parent Jules Haines said.

To learn more about ride safety and to report any issues to the state, CLICK HERE.