How are you coping after the election?

No matter how you voted, most people can admit the 2024 November election was stressful.

Millions of people are either happy or disappointed with the results.

“Be mindful of how people around you are feeling, read the room,” said Cleveland Clinic Clinical Psychologist Dr. Susan Albers. “We know that many people may be happy or they may feel very deflated, anxious, afraid.”

Shutterstock Stock image shows the silhouette of a person sitting on the floor of a hallway.

Albers said if you are personally struggling with the outcome, be mindful.

“Identify what you are feeling,” she said. “To cope with all of those emotions, talk with other individuals, find ways to shake off that stress, look to ways that you have dealt with stress in the past as a good guide for this week of finding ways to de-stress, whether it’s exercise, eating well, joining with others, finding ways to distract, all those things can help.”

Albers suggested taking a break from social media and giving your mind a break throughout the day. She said some anxiety this week is perfectly normal.

“If your anxiety level continues over the next few weeks, you have difficulty getting to sleep, you notice a change in your functioning, difficulty getting to work or interacting with others, it’s a good time to reach out to a professional who can help you with this underlying anxiety.”