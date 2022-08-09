How Cleveland stands to benefit from the CHIPS Act

CLEVELAND — Another bipartisan achievement was signed into law by President Biden Tuesday, and it will have a major impact on Ohio. Biden is hailing The CHIPS Act as a once-in-a-lifetime investment for the United States. It invests $280 billion over five years to help bring semiconductor chip manufacturing back to the U.S.

“We believe every and anything is possible. It’s a part of the soul of this country,” Biden said at the bill signing ceremony Tuesday. He wants to speed up the dragging supply chain by reducing our nation’s reliance on overseas manufacturing for the critical chips that can be found in everything from washing machines to cell phones.

Soon, Ohio will be at the epicenter of that industry.

Intel had delayed its July ceremonial groundbreaking of a semiconductor production facility near Columbus. But with the CHIPS Act now the law of the land, Ohio Lt. Gov Jon Husted said it’s full steam ahead.

“When Intel gets started with this, it’s the beginning of bringing a brand-new industry to the state. It’s going to create tens of thousands of jobs, a new generation of prosperity,” he said.

Senators Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman both celebrated the bill signing after leading the bipartisan effort to get the legislation through the Senate. Sen. Brown released a statement saying in part: “With the President’s signature today, we are putting another nail in the coffin of the term ‘Rust Belt’ – and we’re just getting started.”

From Sen. Portman: “Intel’s announced investment is already the largest in Ohio’s history and the company has indicated that with this CHIPS legislation its record investment will grow even larger over time.”

When News 5 spoke with Sen. Brown last week, he said the impact of the Intel project will be much broader than Columbus, since the industry will require a massive supply chain feeding into the production in central Ohio.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb said he’s ready for the opportunity to get Cleveland involved.

“I want to make sure that Cleveland and Northeast Ohio get its fair share of resources,” he told News 5. The mayor said his team has already had conversations with Intel leadership about positioning Cleveland as an emerging hub for the company’s research and development.

“We want to make sure that we tout our great assets, everything from Case Western Reserve University to the fact that we have Lake Erie and that access to good fresh water as a key part of making sure that the semiconductor industry can thrive long-term,” he said.

The effort goes beyond the potential for job creation and new R&D facilities in Northeast Ohio. Mayor Bibb said he envisions a workforce funnel here in Cleveland starting in our schools.

“I want to make sure that we get all the right people around the table,” he said. “From Case Western, Tri-C, to our Workforce Investment Boards to figure out, how do we invest in STEM education to ensure that our young people have access to this opportunity in the future?”

