'How could you do something like that,' Elderly dog dumped in Springfield Township finds new home

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio — It's only been two months, but Mia the dog has stolen the hearts of couple Jamie and Madison Mueller.

"She's so loving," Madison said. "She's the first one to follow me around the house."

It's hard to believe that the sweet, gentle Mia came to the Muellers under unfortunate circumstances. She was found outside the couple's home on December 4, 2024, a night with cold, snowy, and rainy conditions.

"My first response was "We're keeping her!" Madison Mueller said.

The dog was spotted on a doorbell camera and brought in immediately. At first, the couple thought she was a stray. The review of even more doorbell footage made the couple believe she was dumped.

"With her being so old," Jamie Mueller said. "How could you do something like that?"

It's a question many are asking as animal dumping becomes a growing problem in Springfield Township.

"It's very common in the township, unfortunately," Kelli Chapman with Lakemore Dogs Homeward Bound said. "Our officers are overwhelmed with animal calls."

Dumping an animal is illegal in Ohio. The inability to care for these animals, coupled with overcrowded shelters, are just several reasons why animal dumping could be on the rise.

Chapman has operated her rescue for 30 years and has never seen such a demand for animal sheltering.

"Everybody is packed," she said. "There's a waiting list at most rescues. The humane society is constantly overtaxed. It's just a hard time."

Chapman asks owners to hold on to their animals and contact Lakemore Dogs and other organizations for care assistance. Hopefully, that will alleviate the stress felt at many shelters and rescues.

Police are still investigating who dumped Mia. In the meantime, her new home is doing wonders for her. She has more strength and energy than when the Muellers first found her. Thanks to a growing Facebook community, Mia has even reached local celebrity status.

"Mia was in the passenger seat," Mueller said of a recent fan encounter. "This lady just came up to the car and just instantly knew who Mia was. Just from the Facebook post. I just thought 'Wow!' People are paying attention, and people really are invested."

If you want to follow Mia's journey, click here.

To learn more about Lakemore Dogs, click here.

If you struggle to afford your pet, click here for more resources.