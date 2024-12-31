How do you ring in the New Year?

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — New Year's traditions vary around the world, but what do they really mean, and do they actually work? Experts say they can, with some action to follow.

At Malley's, dozens of kids and their parents filled the ice cream parlor with excitement for a noon balloon drop, but everyone brings in the new year differently.

Some focus on food, such as the Polish tradition of eating pork and dumplings or cooking up black-eyed peas for good fortune. Others may focus on family traditions.

“We do the old Irish tradition where you open the front door and let all the bad stuff out, and all the good stuff comes in for the new year,” said Rachel Skafidas.

“At midnight, we go outside and ring this big, huge bell that my grandparents had at their cottage. It’s been a tradition. We moved the bell from Illinois to my parents’ house, and then it went to my sister’s. So, we have a party over there, ring the bell, and that’s how we bring in the new year,” said Marilyn Lester.

Some will even hold money or eat chocolate. These are traditions people have followed for years, but why? And do they actually work?

“We sometimes rely on these extrinsic things to feel internally motivated,” said Dr. Blair Baker, Assistant Professor of Psychology at Cleveland State. “So, if I’m opening a door or eating a food, it gives me something concrete to make me feel like something internal is going to happen for me.”

Baker, Assistant Professor of Psychology at Cleveland State, says these traditions can help people both visually and internally embrace the new beginning.

“The tradition that you rely on in the new year maybe opens your mind to look for things that you want to see and change,” said Baker.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean they work on their own. Baker recommends combining these New Year's traditions with an action plan.

“Any time you want to see a change, whether it's the new year's or otherwise, it set a small, realistic goal that allows you to make the changes you want to see, in addition to some of the fun traditions you have behind that goal,” said Baker.

Reminding everyone that there's no harm in a little fun because no matter what, when the ball drops, we’re all hoping for a better year.