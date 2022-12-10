Watch Now
How to decorate safe this holiday season

Lauren Siburkis, a Senior Communications Representative for State and Regulatory Communications with FirstEnergy, spoke with News 5's Homa Bash about decorating safely this holiday season.
Posted at 5:19 PM, Dec 10, 2022
Tips include:

  • Using heavy duty extension chords when decorating outside
  • Correct type of lights, indoor versus outdoor
  • Changing out strands if wires are exposed

