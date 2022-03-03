How to help Northeast Ohio food banks during Harvest for Hunger campaign

CLEVELAND — Food banks across the area are launching their annual Harvest for Hunger Campaign, which impacts 21 counties in Ohio with the work of four local food banks. But those food banks are always in need of the public's assistance, and are inviting the community to lend a hand and support them as they aim to feed Northeast Ohioans in need.

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank, Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley and North Central Ohio are participating in the 31st annual Harvest for Hunger Campaign, aiming to raise $1.13 million and 100,000 pounds of food that will equal 4.6 million meals.

All of the campaign's proceeds directly support providing free food for local communities that are distributed at more than 600 pantries, hot meal sites, shelters, after-school programs and other hunger-relief programs across the area.

While the Harvest for Hunger Campaign runs through May 31, the money and food collected during the initiative goes towards supporting food distribution for the entire year.

Those looking to get involved in the campaign can do so in several ways. The food banks are encouraging virtual employee food and fund drives for companies and organizations across Northeast Ohio, noting that more than 220 companies, schools, government and non-profit organizations helped raise more than $2.3 million last year.

Shoppers at local grocery stores including Giant Eagle, Buehler's, Heinen's Grocery Story, Dave's Markets, Fisher Foods and Lucky's Market will also have chances to pay it forward at the register, being asked if they would like to donate to the campaign as they are checking out.

News 5 appeared in the initial Harvest for Hunger Campaign push with Power of 5 Meteorologist Trent Magill participating in the Greater Cleveland Food Bank’s Media Celebrity Supermarket Challenge, helping pack bags full of food for those in need.

To donate to or learn more about Harvest for Hunger, click here.

