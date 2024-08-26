How to keep your furry friends safe from coyotes

PARMA, Ohio — Coyotes are the talk of Parma after a woman claimed in a social media post that her two dogs were attacked by coyotes in her backyard.

So, News 5 dug into why the pesky population is booming and what you should do if you have a coyote encounter.

Parma resident Kevin Grimm keeps his dog on a tight leash because coyotes are always near.

“I’ve seen them walking through here. I've heard branches cracking like they're attacking, you know, like maybe a small animal, a small deer,” said Grimm.

In Parma, Grimm has gotten accustomed to seeing coyotes around his neighborhood, forcing him to stay alert.

“I’ve been confronted with one. I had my dog out in the driveway, and there was one on the sidewalk, and I lunged toward it, and he just looked at me and turned around,” said Grimm.

Across Ohio, coyote sightings are common in all 88 counties. They have been growing in population in the state since the 1930s. Laurie Brown, with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, says that coyotes can be hunted in rural areas to slow that growth.

“Actually, with coyotes, we have a pretty open season for them. People can hunt and trap coyotes, 24/7, we have no closed season on them,” said Brown.

Usually, the animals like to move at night, looking for yards with food out; Brown adds that when dealing with them, it's important not to be scared.

“Best thing to do is make your presence known. Let the coyote know that you're there, clap your hands, yell at it, try to do things to make that coyote feel uncomfortable,” said Brown.

They go after small animals, like baby deer, cats and dogs. Mindy Naticchioni, the shelter administrator at the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter, says they’ve gotten more questions from pet owners and concerns because they have seen more coyotes lately.

Mindy says to ensure your pet isn't prey, make your outside with them, get the vaccines up to date and keep ID tags on your animal.

“Having a up to date dog license, if you have a cat, having pet id on them, making sure that your microchip information is up to date,” said Mindy.

While some Parma residents aren't bothered by the sightings.

“I think they're part of the food chain. You know, they eat other things that need to be eaten. And sometimes they eat stuff that they shouldn't,” said Eileen Folliett, another Parma resident.

Grimm is OK with it if he never sees a coyote again.

“I wouldn't have a problem with it at all, I love my dogs, so. I wouldn't want anything to happen,” said Grimm.

CLICK HERE for more information on what to do if you encounter a coyote.