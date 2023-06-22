How to prepare for the influx of mosquitoes in Lake County

The Lake County General Health District expects an influx of mosquitoes this summer due to the recent rain and high temperatures.

The health district said the rain received over the past couple of weeks has left large areas of standing water, which is a typical place for mosquitoes to lay their eggs.

With this influx of mosquitoes, health officials advise people to be wary of the diseases they carry, such as the West Nile Virus.

The health district suggests the following tips for homeowners to reduce the chance of mosquitoes breeding in their backyards:



Dispose of tin cans, old tires, buckets, unused plastic swimming pools, plastic covers or other containers that can collect and hold water.

Keep roof gutters unclogged; clean gutters in the spring and fall.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs; keep them covered when not in use.

Empty and change the water in birdbaths, fountains, wading pools, rain barrels and potted trays at least once a week.

Make sure children’s toys are not holding water.

Fill or drain puddles, ditches and swampy areas, and either remove, drain or fill tree holes and stumps with mortar.

Eliminate seepage from cisterns, cesspools and septic tanks.

Eliminate standing water around animal watering troughs.

Irrigate lawns and gardens carefully to prevent water from standing for several days.

The schedule for nighttime spraying for adult mosquitoes will be posted on the health district’s website or available by automated message at 440-350-2088. According to the health district, the nighttime spraying schedule will be updated each Friday but may change daily based on mosquito populations.

For more information on how to protect yourself against mosquito bites, click here.

Watch live and local news any time:

Browns Unleashed

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.