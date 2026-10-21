How to watch News 5's Cleveland Cavaliers season preview special LIVE at 7:30 p.m.

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers are gearing up for a new season, and News 5 is getting you ready with an in-depth special on the team.

Hear from Jarrett Allen, Peyton Watson and Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson, plus a look at Cleveland's newest additions, offseason team bonding and the changing landscape of the Eastern Conference.

News 5's season preview special will air on our channel at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

You can also watch the special online in the video player below once it airs at 7:30 p.m.

News 5 at Noon