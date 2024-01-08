How to watch the Michigan-Washington National Championship Game

Ohio State fans will be tuning in to Monday night's national championship game in hopes that Washington can take down the Michigan Wolverines.

The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

It will also be streamed on the ESPN app.

You can listen to the game on ESPN 850.

If you'd rather avoid the whole thing, tonight at 8 News 5 is airing "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," a look back at the model's career. Fun fact: For all of her life's twists and turns, Shields has never once been accused of sign-stealing.