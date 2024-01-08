Watch Now
How to watch the Michigan-Washington National Championship Game

Paul Sancya/AP
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Purdue in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 8:53 AM, Jan 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-08 08:53:33-05

Ohio State fans will be tuning in to Monday night's national championship game in hopes that Washington can take down the Michigan Wolverines.

The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

It will also be streamed on the ESPN app.

You can listen to the game on ESPN 850.

If you'd rather avoid the whole thing, tonight at 8 News 5 is airing "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," a look back at the model's career. Fun fact: For all of her life's twists and turns, Shields has never once been accused of sign-stealing.

