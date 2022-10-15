How to watch today's Guardians-Yankees ALDS Game 3

CLEVELAND — The Guardians come home to Progressive Field to host the Yankees in Game 3 of the ALDS. The series is tied 1-1.

First pitch is set for 7:37 p.m.

The game will air on TBS.

You can listen to the game on either WTAM 1100 or 100.7 FM.

Tristan McKenzie is set to pitch for the Guardians.

McKensie is 11-11 on the season with an ERA of 2.96 and 190 strikeouts.

Cleveland is 92-70 overall and 46-35 at home. The Guardians have the sixth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.46.

The teams square off Saturday for the ninth time this season. The Yankees lead the season series 6-2.

