How your kids can take part in the 'World's Largest Swim Lesson' this week

Whether you’re looking to cool off in the pool or at the beach, it’s important to remember the basics of water safety, especially with young children.

If you need a refresher, Goldfish Swim School is hosting the “World’s Largest Swim Lesson” at several of its Northeast Ohio locations Thursday.

It will teach kids what to do in emergencies to ensure they never get stuck out in the water alone.

“Drowning is one of the leading causes of unintentional death for kids, you know, all the way up to 15. So the more you do lessons, the more often you’re doing, the more you can practice, the safer they are going to be throughout their entire life. And, you know, we really want to make sure that there are zero drownings,” said Vince O’Leary, with Goldfish Swim School.

