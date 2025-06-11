Howard's Huskies moves into new headquarters, promise of changing young men's lives remains

CLEVELAND — Howard’s Huskies, a college preparatory football academy, is entering a new chapter.

On Wednesday, the program unveiled JJ’s Village — a new housing and academic center designed to support young men from Cleveland and other cities around the country in pursuing their dreams of playing college football.

Howard's Huskies Howard's Huskies focuses on football, academics and personal development.

The new space has dorm-style housing, a computer lab, a lounge, a dining area and a weight room. It’s unlike anything the organization has had before.

“We've always called them JJ’s Village, but here I really feel that, because we have everything that the kids need—that we are truly in JJ’s Village now,” said Veronica Howard, CEO and First Lady of Howard’s Huskies.

This season, 20 men will live on-site, while 10 men will live off-site.

“You must get up on time, you're going to go to school, you're working out, you're going outside of your box,” Veronica said. “Reality hits them quickly.”

But beyond football training, practices, and games, the program wants to change mindsets and break cycles of violence.

“There are a lot of influences out here ready for them,” Howard said. “So, we want to be that positive influence, so when they are truly on their own, they're making right decisions. They're able to deal with difficult situations. Rather than pull the gun… deep breathe. Let it go. We're trying to teach those things so they can live and be successful and be happy.”

Creating Howard’s Huskies was a deliberate goal Veronica and her husband, James, developed following the 2011 Christmas Eve murder of their son, James Howard Jr.

Howard Family James Howard Jr. was 25 when he was murdered in 2011.

Veronica remembers the words from her husband that inspired it all.

“He came to me, and he said, ‘You know what? We lost one son. But for the rest of our lives, we'll take care of many sons,'” Veronica said. “And that has come to fruition."

The nonprofit was established in 2018, but the Howards have been mentoring young men since 2014.

Howard Family James and veronica Howard didn't let their son's murder silence them. Howard's Huskies was a deliberate promise to help young men succeed in life.

Day'Veon Campbell spent two years with Howard’s Huskies.

“They're like family,” Campbell said. “They helped a lot."

Campbell said the experience helped him improve his pass-blocking game, and he dropped weight. He became more disciplined. He told me the experience quickly revealed what’s possible with tough love from people who care.

“You're going to need your brothers to get through this. If you ain’t got nobody to rely on, it’s going to be hard for you,” Campbell said. “So, you need your brothers."

He said it can be a positive outlet for young men like himself who can easily go down the wrong path in life.

“Work hard. Put your head down and work hard, and you're just going to get what you want,” Campbell said.

Words of affirmation are scattered throughout JJ’s Village, including the phrases “Be Courageous,” “Be Awesome,” “Be Positive,” “Be A Team,” and “Be Respectful.”

Veronica’s favorite is "Be encouraged.” She said, “We have to have hope out here.”

Campbell got to see the new digs and was impressed.

“It’s upgraded from what we had. I like it—way better,” Campbell said.

It’s a place for the next class to build their dreams. Campbell is living his.

This year, he’ll be playing on a football scholarship at Defiance College and studying business.

“When I got the offer, I was excited, but I was still thinking I didn’t know if I wanted to go or not.”

But he’s locked in and ready to make a name for himself at his new home.

“Day’Veon was one of my greatest ones,” Veronica said.

In fact, Howard’s Huskies have had nine men receive college football scholarships to institutions including Missouri Southern State University, Walsh University, Virginia Union University, and Grand Valley State University.

I asked Veronica what her son, James, would think of all she and her husband have accomplished.

“Keep going. Perseverance,” Veronica said.

On Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m., Howard’s Huskies will be holding a community meet and greet at 16113 St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland.

Veronica said community support has been vital through the years, and the academy is always in need of bottled water, Gatorade, and nonperishable snacks.