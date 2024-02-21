HR suspends driving privileges of Cleveland's Assistant Director of Public Safety amid crash investigation

CLEVELAND — News 5 Investigators have learned the City of Cleveland has launched an internal investigation after Assistant Public Safety Director Jakimah Dye was involved in a weekend car crash.

Dye was not injured in the crash. But, the city confirms the crash involved Dye's city-owned, take-home vehicle.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon outside Cleveland city limits in Warrensville Heights.

A city spokesperson confirmed Dye's driving privileges have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

The spokesperson would not confirm if the vehicle was being used for city purposes or if Dye had any passengers when the crash happened.

Public Safety Director Karrie Howard responded to the Warrensville Heights crash scene. A city spokesperson says as her supervisor, it's protocol for Howard to take her for drug and alcohol testing.

Dye's salary is $124,000, and the city vehicle is a 2015 Ford Taurus.

Warrensville Heights police say they are investigating a crash involving Dye, but have not made the crash report available.

News 5 has requested body camera of the incident.