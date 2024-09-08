Hudson family remembers son by supporting other families through pregnancy and infant loss

HUDSON, Ohio — A year after tragically losing their third son to stillbirth, a Hudson family is working to partner with healthcare systems and non-profits in Northeast Ohio to support families who have also experienced pregnancy and infant loss.

Katherine and David Corvi launched The Charles Martin Corvi Fund after their son Charlie was stillborn in 2021. The fund focuses on advocacy, research, grief and remembrance efforts.

On Sept. 14, the Corvi's will host the third-annual Charlie's Challenge 2024. Participants can walk, run, or bike through the Cuyahoga Valley National Park on the Ohio-Erie Canal Towpath Trail. There is also a 6-mile children’s bike ride option.

Coming out to the event is free, but donations are appreciated and will benefit the work of Charlie’s Fund to support families on this grief journey.

Individuals may donate to Charlie’s Challenge 2024 and serve as a champions by fundraising for the ride. Participants can register for Charlie’s Challenge 2024 by visiting this link.

Last year, champions raised over $23,000 to support families in Ohio who have experienced pregnancy or infant loss. Funds were gifted to Birthing Beautiful Communities, Brooks Bereavement Bears, Happy Birth Day/Count The Kicks, Cornerstone of Hope, Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep, and The Christmas Box Angel of Hope Statue.

To learn more about Charlie’s Fund, you can visit this link.